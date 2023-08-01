Report: Bears QB Justin Fields, other starters to get 'some play time' in preseason opener

Chicago Bears Training Camp LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 31, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears expect quarterback Justin Fields to take the next step as a passer this season, and it appears fans won't have to wait long to check on his progress.

The 24-year-old and other starters will take the field for the team's first preseason game at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Matt Eberflus said after Tuesday's training camp practice.

Plenty of starting quarterbacks won't enter a single game during the first round of preseason. For Fields and company, it's still undetermined how many minutes will be expected during the opener.

In the preseason opener last year, he played 18 snaps. Across the Bears' other two summer games he notched a total of 39 snaps.

“We actually visited about that this morning,” Eberflus said via the Chicago Sun-Times.“It will be some play time — a little bit in there. But [how much] I’m not sure. We’ll have to continue to discuss that.”

Fields was drafted in 2021 with the Bears' No. 11 pick and he was placed in the the starting role during his rookie season. Eberflus was hired to lead the team in January 2022.

“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”

Last season, Fields started 15 games. He completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as he adjusted to the new system. He added eight more touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 1,143 yards — the second-most all-time by a quarterback.

Tuesday marked the Bears first training camp practice in pads. Wide receivers Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet were noted in observations from the day and will likely be targeted by Fields in the preseason opener.