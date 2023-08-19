Reds call up top prospect Noelvi Marte as team battles for playoff spot down the stretch

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds fields during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

For what feels like the 90th time this season, the Cincinnati Reds have called up yet another excellent, young prospect. Infielder Noelvi Marte is the latest baby-Red to reportedly get the call, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The addition comes with the Reds in the midst of a tight playoff race. At 64-49, Cincinnati is tied with the Miami Marlins for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Reds also sit two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead in the National League Central.

Marte, 21, ranked as a top-100 prospect on Baseball America's annual list the past four seasons. He peaked at No. 18 prior to the 2022 MLB season and ranked No. 63 entering this season. Across three levels, Marte has hit .279/.358/.454 in 2023. While Marte has more experience at shortstop, the Reds have used him primarily as a third baseman at Triple-A.

The move adds to the Reds' already impressive youth movement. Cincinnati has relied heavily on Will Benson, Elly De La Cruz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Matt McLain and Spencer Steer in 2023. The oldest player of that bunch is Benson, who is 25. Those youngsters have helped the Reds score 589 runs, good for fourth-best in the National League.

With Marte finally up, the Reds' biggest question might revolve around playing time. De La Cruz is the team's shortstop, Steer plays third base and Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto have filled in at designated hitter. Encarnacion-Strand played two games in the outfield at Triple-A, and it's possible the team tries him in left field to open up a starting spot for Marte. Encarnacion-Strand could platoon with Benson, a lefty who has struggled against same-handed pitching.

The addition proves the Reds are committed to reaching the postseason this year. If that doesn't happen, at least Marte gains valuable experience by facing major-league pitching.

It also signals to the rest of the National League Central that the Reds are ready to be a dangerous force for years to come. That was obvious enough when the team called up De La Cruz and Encarnacion-Strand, but the addition of Marte makes it feel like all the pieces are finally in place, and that the Reds are ready to cause headaches in the division for years to come.