Red Sox manager Alex Cora to miss Monday's game vs. Mets to attend daughter's college graduation

BOSTON, MA - MAY 16: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox smiles as he walks through the dugout wearing the new Red Sox City Connect jersey honoring the left field wall also known as the Green Monster before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park on May 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will be without manager Alex Cora on Monday, though he’s got a pretty good reason for his absence.

Instead of being with the Red Sox for their series opener against the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Cora will attend his daughter Camila's college graduation ceremony at Boston College. And, rightfully so, Cora has absolutely no regrets about his decision.

"It's going to be a very special day, one that I'm not going to miss," Cora said before the team's 10-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://apnews.com/article/red-sox-cora-daughter-graduation-02b4844109f002356a5c132aed8a0143"><ins>via The Associated Press</ins></a>. "I 100% will miss the game for that. I will do that any given day. It's going to be a very special day for us."

Cora is in his seventh season as the Red Sox’s manager this summer. He holds a 544-475 overall record, and he helped lead the team to their World Series title in 2018. The franchise had made the playoffs just once since then.

The Red Sox dropped to 23-25 with their loss on Sunday, which marked their fifth loss in six games. Boston will host the Mets for three games starting on Monday, then they will host the Baltimore Orioles for a four-game series starting on Thursday. Cora will be back in the dugout on Tuesday.