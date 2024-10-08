Real vs. Fake Contenders and Crazy NBA Questions with Tom Haberstroh | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor launches The Kevin O'Connor Show with some help from Tom Haberstroh, and the guys kick things off by talking about the big trade that made Karl Anthony-Towns a Knick and sent Julius Randle to Minnesota.

KOC wonders if all of the moves the Dallas Mavericks made after winning the Western Conference is actually going to make them a better team before playing a game called "Is it crazy?"

Is it crazy to think the Celtics could be a dynasty? Is it crazy to think Jimmy Butler will demand a trade? Is it crazy to wonder if Bronny James will sink the Lakers season? Is it crazy to imagine the Suns trading away Durant and Booker?

Find out the answers to these questions and more on the premiere episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show!

(01:15) - KAT's preseason debut with the Knicks

(08:55) - Did the Timberwolves get better after trading away KAT?

(16:20) - Does Klay Thompson make the Mavericks better?

(24:05) - Are the Celtics a dynasty?

(32:35) - Are the Heat a contender?

(37:50) - Has the window closed to the Warriors, Nuggets & Lakers?

(48:00) - How good will Memphis be this year?

(56:30) - Are the Suns ready to blow it up?

(01:03:20) - Ben Simmons redemption season?

(01:09:45) - Reed Sheppard for Rookie of the Year?

