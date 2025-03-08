Ravens re-sign LT Ronnie Stanley, top OL on free agent board, on 3-year, $60 million deal

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back Ronnie Stanley, and taking the top offensive lineman in free agency off the board in the process.

The Pro Bowl left tackle agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with $44 million guaranteed, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Ravens confirmed they have a deal in place.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!