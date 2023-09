Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are placing wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve due to his ongoing hamstring issue, according to multiplereports Saturday.

Kupp will miss at least four games. The move comes after the 30-year-old was ruled out for the team's Sunday opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

This story will be updated.