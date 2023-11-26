Raiders S Roderic Teamer reportedly arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over for speeding in Las Vegas

NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 38-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports - 19289452 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports)

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports citing local jail records.

Per the reports, Teamer was initially pulled over for speeding before the DUI arrest. He was released from jail, but inactive for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the reports. Further details of Teamer's arrest were not initially released.

Teamer was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game after participating in practice this week. Teamer hadn't played since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

A fourth-year pro, Teamer's spent the last three seasons with the Raiders after playing as a rookie for the Los Angeles Chargers. A part-time starter in his first two seasons with the Raiders, he's seen limited action this season while tallying five tackles in six games.