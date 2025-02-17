Rafael Devers has no interest in ceding 3B to new Gold Glove Red Sox teammate Alex Bregman: 'Third base is my position'

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 8: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox bats during the first inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on September 8, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

This should be interesting.

The Boston Red Sox made a late free-agency splash by signing two-time All-Star Alex Bregman last week. The move makes the Red Sox better on both sides of the ball, but leaves manager Alex Cora with some decisions to make.

Bregman plays third base, and the Red Sox already have an established third baseman in three-time All-Star Rafael Devers. And Devers, an eight-year veteran in Boston, has no intention of ceding his position to the new guy. He made his feelings clear while speaking through an interpreter to reporters on Monday.

"Third base is my position," Devers said, per MLB.com. "It's what I've played. I don't know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear, kind of what my desires were and whatever happens from here, I don't know."

Devers was then asked if he's open to moving to designated hitter. He didn't wait for his interpreter to translate before providing his answer.

"No," Devers said.

Rafael Devers on being asked to DH:



"No. I play 3rd... I gave them the answer that I just gave, no."#RedSox pic.twitter.com/uEZiCtarhx — NESN (@NESN) February 17, 2025

"I play third," he continued when asked to expand on his answer.

Devers was then asked about whose decision it was to make.

"Like I said, my position is third base," Devers responded. "Whatever it is that they want to do is what they want to do, but I feel like my position is third base."

He then clarified that he told the Red Sox no when asked about playing designated hitter. This could get awkward in the Red Sox clubhouse.

Bregman is the superior defender

The problem for Devers is that he's not a very good third baseman. In fact, he ranks among the worst third basemen in baseball in multiple advanced metrics, including outs above average (OAA) and fielding run value (FRV).

Bregman, by comparison, is one of the best third basemen in baseball. He won a Gold Glove at the position last season. If Cora wants Bregman at third base, it's a no-brainer baseball decision.

But Devers is a veteran team leader and one of the better hitters in baseball. He's a two-time Silver Slugger winner, who slashed .272/.354/.516 last season with 28 home runs and 83 RBI. His hitting prowess, obviously, has nothing to do with his ability to play third base. But his resistance to moving from the position is one more thing for Cora to consider when figuring out his lineup.

Alex Cora's take

Cora previously said that he'd make the decision late in spring training ahead of Boston's March 17 season opener at the Texas Rangers. On Monday, he suggested to reporters that Devers shouldn't expect the Red Sox to honor any promises about playing third base made by previous head of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who's now with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Different people are here, right?" Cora said. "There's a different leader here. Chaim is in St. Louis right now."

'He feels like he's a third baseman'

Bregman has taken reps at second base since joining the Red Sox at their spring training site in Fort Meyers, Florida, and Cora previously said that he's confident that Bregman could succeed at second.

But Cora doesn't sound interested in conceding to Devers' plans to play third just because he wants to.

Alex Cora responds:



"He feels like he's a 3rd baseman, he's gonna work out as a 3rd baseman, and then we're gonna make decisions accordingly... I think here, it's not about Bregman or Devers or Cora, it's about the Red Sox."#RedSox https://t.co/kSriIZJdL3 pic.twitter.com/WKpJDjTaJ6 — NESN (@NESN) February 17, 2025

"The decisions that are going to be made here about roster construction and about what we’re going to do in the future, we’re going to make sure we have the best team possible out there,” Cora said. "[Devers] has a lot of pride. We know that.

"He feels like he’s a third baseman. He’s going to work out as a third baseman, and then we’re gonna make decisions accordingly. I think here it’s not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It’s about the Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is for the benefit of the team.”