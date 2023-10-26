Race for the Case week 9: Florida vs. Georgia, Louisville vs. Duke & the Michigan manifesto

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 9 college football games against the spread in this week's edition of Race for the Case.

The slow drip of news from the Michigan sign-stealing scandal has been endlessly entertaining as more details continue to emerge about Connor Stalions and the scouting operation that he had going for Michigan. The largest questions still remain unanswered as we don’t yet know Jim Harbaugh’s involvement or how the initial tip-off was achieved. It seems like Harbaugh could be heading to the NFL if he had any involvement with the scandal, but the real penalty from this investigation is reputational. Michigan will be able to find another quality coach, but this scandal could brand the program as ‘cheaters’ for some time.

Moving onto this weekend’s games, it isn’t the strongest slate of games for Week 9, but many matchups have a high interest level from the crew including Kansas vs. Oklahoma, Clemson vs. NC State & Ohio State vs. Wisconsin.

In news of the weird, 2 million dimes were stolen from a truck & the Florida Man games will begin this February.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their picks against the spread for the #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs at the Florida Gators, the #8 ranked Oregon Ducks visiting the #13 ranked Utah Utes, the #20 ranked Duke Blue Devils traveling to the #18 ranked Louisville Cardinals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Auburn Tigers, the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the #23 ranked UCLA Bruins, and as always, Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.

1:00 - Michigan sign-stealing scandal continues to develop

26:08 - Most interesting games of the week

44:05 - 2 million dimes were stolen from a tractor trailer

49:04 - Florida group is holding a ‘Florida Man’ competition

51:05 - #1 Georgia @ Florida

52:50 - #8 Oregon @ #13 Utah

55:12 - #20 Duke @ #18 Louisville

56:25 - Mississippi State @ Auburn

58:43 - Colorado @ #23 UCLA

60:46 - Lock of the Week

