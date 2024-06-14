Quiz: Brat Pack stars revisit the '80s, 'Inside Out 2' adds new emotions, Glen Powell is a 'Hit'

World Premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS - Arrivals Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer at the World Premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS as part of Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater on June 7, 2024 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images) (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, actor-writer-director Andrew McCarthy caught up with his fellow Brat Pack stars for his documentary Brats to talk about how he "hated" the popular label and the ways it affected the actors' careers. Inside Out 2, the sequel to the hit Disney Pixar film from 2015, introduced a whole new set of teenager-inspired emotions, and Hollywood experts are officially calling actor Glen Powell a star after his latest turn in Netflix film Hit Man and his upcoming summer movie, Twisters.

Have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher — no judgment! — on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

