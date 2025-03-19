President Donald Trump to reportedly pause $175M to University of Pennsylvania over transgender athletes

US President Donald Trump talks to members of the media as he visits the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. Trump was appointed chairman of the Kennedy Center on February 12, 2025, as a new board of trustees loyal to the US president brought his aggressive rightwing, anti-"woke" stamp to Washington's premier arts venue. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's administration reportedly intends to pause $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania over the school's handling of transgender athletes. The story, which was initially broken by Fox Business, was shared by Trump's official Rapid Response account on X, formerly Twitter.

Though the pause has yet to be officially announced by the administration, a person familiar with the decision confirmed the news to the New York Times, saying it was made, in part, due to Penn's handling of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who competed on Penn's women's swimming team during the 2021-22 season.

In a statement to the New York Times, Penn said it was aware of the reports it would have its funding paused, but that the university has not "received any official notification or any details." The statement added that the school is in full compliance with current NCAA policies.

In February, the NCAA updated its transgender student-athletes policy following an executive order by the Trump administration. The new policy limited "competition in women's sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth only," per the NCAA's release. The organization's previous policy, which was established in 2022, allowed each sport's national or international governing body to enact its own rules and regulations regarding transgender athletes.

Penn is not the first school that could lose federal funds under the Trump administration. In March, the administration canceled $400 million in grants to Columbia University over the school's handling of protests on the war in Gaza. A week later, Trump released a list of changes Columbia would have to make in order to potentially receive those funds. It's unclear if Trump will take the same track with the University of Pennsylvania, his alma mater, once the pause in funding is made official.

Though Thomas graduated in 2022, her swimming career continues to be a topic of discussion at the school. In February, three former members of Penn's women's swim team sued the university, aiming to have Thomas' records removed from the record books.

A day after that lawsuit was announced, the Department of Education said it would investigate Penn for possible Title IX violations after allowing Thomas to compete on the women's swim team.