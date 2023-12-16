Premier League game abandoned after Luton Town's Tom Lockyer collapses on field

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town - Premier League BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Players of Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth leave the field as Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (not pictured) receives medical treatment after collapsing during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Saturday's Premier League match between Luton Town and Bournemouth was abandoned in the 65th minute with the score tied 1-1 after Luton Town's captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch.

Lockyer collapsed near midfield and was immediately tended to by medical staff. After a few minutes, the 29-year-old center-back was taken on a stretcher down the tunnel after both teams had already left the field.

From the Premier League:

"The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today's match."

Sky Sports commentator has since posted on X that Locker was "alert and responsive," according to medical staff from Bournemouth. Both teams came back out on the field after Lockyer was taken away to applaud the fans at the Vitality Stadum.

This is the second instance of Lockyer collapsing during a game in the past year. During May's Championship playoff final, he suffered an atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. After surgery to fix the issue, he returned to play for Luton, who had secured promotion to the Premier League, after being cleared by doctors.

"I've had the operation to fix it and it shouldn't happen again," Lockyer told the BBC in June. "There's not really any reason to say why that happened. I've been given the all-clear – it is what it is and I just want to draw a line under it now and move on."

