Police reportedly issue warrant for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

Police issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas earlier this month, according to WFAA.

Rice is facing six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault, per the report.

Rice has yet to turn himself into police, according to WFAA. The NFL, a spokesman told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is “closely monitoring developments in the matter.”

The NFL has been closely monitoring developments in the matter, per a league spokesman. https://t.co/mS4tPyX4mN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2024

Rice’s attorney confirmed that he was driving the Lamborghini that was involved in the hit-and-run in Dallas earlier this month. He left the scene of the accident, but his attorney said he was “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

Rice was reportedly driving one of two cars that hit several vehicles on a Dallas-area highway and left multiple people injured. Rice apologized for his “part” in the action, and said that he would “take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

