Police investigation into Ravens' Zay Flowers for alleged domestic assault 'suspended' with no charges

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-FLOWERS-BZ Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers sits dejectedly on the bench late in the fourth quarter of a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Baltimore Sun/TNS)

Baltimore County police have "suspended" without criminal charges the domestic violence investigation into Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, according to documents released Tuesday.

Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.

Earlier this month, Baltimore County police opened the investigation into the incident, which allegedly took place on Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.

From the Baltimore Sun:

The documents confirm The Baltimore Sun's past reporting about an alleged victim's report to police in Acton, Massachusetts. She told officers there was a "violent domestic incident" in Owings Mills on Jan. 16, in which the "suspect's brother also drew a firearm." But she declined to name the suspect, other than to say that he is an "NFL player" and that they are "all over social media."

Acton Police wrote who they believed the suspect was. That name is redacted in the report.

According to the Baltimore County case report, police reached the alleged victim Jan. 30 by phone about the report she'd made in Massachusetts. She reportedly said there were "no further issues" and did not "disclose any further details relating to the original report."

Some information in the documents has been redacted, but police say they contacted an attorney in an attempt to speak with Flowers. They were told by the attorney that Flowers “would not avail himself at this time in reference to this report," and the investigation was then suspended on Feb. 16.

The NFL said last week it was in the "early stages" of looking into the matter. And while Flowers will not face criminal charges at this time, he is still subject to a suspension without pay depending on what the league's review finds.

Flowers finished his rookie NFL season with 77 catches and 858 receiving yards — both franchise records for a rookie — along with six total touchdowns.