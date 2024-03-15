Players react to Rams DT Aaron Donald announcing his retirement: 'THANK GOD'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

After 10 seasons in the league, Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

The Los Angeles Rams used the slogan, "Quarterbacks Rejoice," in its social media post confirming that Donald was stepping away.

But the truth of the matter is quarterbacks around the league can now breathe a massive sigh of relief, now that the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion will no longer play.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray surely had no problem admitting that right in the replies to Donald's post revealing the long-discussed decision.

"THANK GOD," Murray wrote with several laughing emojis.

And in a follow up message, Murray wrote a more official goodbye to his former NFC West division foe.

"Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time," Murray said. "@AaronDonald97 Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽

Here's what other players, including professional athletes from other sports, had to say about Donald walking away from the game.

Rams teammates

NFC West opponents get their jokes in 

Fellow defensive linemen

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant chimes in

This story will be updated.

