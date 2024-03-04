Phillies, Zack Wheeler reportedly agree to multi-year contract extension

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on September 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly in agreement on a multi-year contract extension that will keep the ace in Phillies pinstripes for the foreseeable future.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies have agreed to a multi-year extension. Wheeler would have been the No. 1 pitcher free agent next fall, but instead, he stays in Philly. By season’s end, he will also accumulate 10-5 rights, and with that the power to veto any trade. Announcement… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 4, 2024

