PGA Championship Round 3 tee times: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa set for final group on Moving Day

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

While Collin Morikawa made a run at it, Xander Schauffele came out on top on Friday night to keep his lead at Valhalla Golf Club.

Schauffele, after his course record 62 on Thursday to open play, posted a 3-under 68 on Friday to get to 12-under on the week. That gave him a one-shot lead over Morikawa, who went 6-under on the day and briefly held the lead in the morning wave in Louisville.

The two will go off in the final group on Moving Day.

Scottie Scheffler still managed to card a 66 on Friday despite being arrested on Friday morning in a wild incident on his way to the course. Scheffler will enter the weekend in a tie for fourth just three shots back from Schauffele. He'll go off alongside WHO.

Tiger Woods was among those who missed the cut this weekend. He dropped to 7-over on the week after a rough outing on Friday.

Check out the full list of tee times for Saturday's third round at the PGA Championship.

Round 3 Tee Times

All times ET.

Hole 1 start

11:28 AM Cameron Smith, Max Homa Valencia, Jordan Spieth (all -4)

11:39 AM Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Björk (all -4)

11:50 AM Min Woo Lee Perth, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay (all -4)

12:01 PM Justin Rose (-5), Jason Day (-4), Shane Lowry (-4)

12:12 PM Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy (all -5)

12:23 PM Lee Hodges (-6), Alex Noren (-5), Tom Kim (-5)

12:34 PM Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley (all -6)

12:45 PM Brooks Koepka (-7), Taylor Moore (-7), Aaron Rai (-6)

12:56 PM Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre (all -7)

1:07 PM Tony Finau (-8), Dean Burmester (-8), Harris English (-7)

1:18 PM Bryson DeChambeau (-9), Austin Eckroat (-8), Viktor Hovland (-8)

1:29 PM Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard (all -9)

1:40 PM Xander Schauffele (-12), Collin Morikawa (-11), Sahith Theegala (-10)

Hole 10 start

11:33 AM Kurt Kitayama (-4), Tom Hoge (-3), Will Zalatoris (-3)

11:44 AM Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed (all -3)

11:55 AM Luke Donald, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley (all -3)

12:06 PM Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune, Zac Blair (all -3)

12:17 PM Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland (all -2)

12:28 PM Rasmus Højgaard, Cameron Young, Brian Harman (all -2)

12:39 PM Thorbjørn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles (all -2)

12:50 PM Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin (all -2)

1:01 PM Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton High, Jeremy Wells (all -2)

1:12 PM Erik van Rooyen (-2), Jordan Smith (-1), Talor Gooch (-1)

1:23 PM Nicolai Højgaard, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler (all -1)

1:34 PM Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, Stephan Jaeger (all -1)

1:45 PM Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood (all -1)