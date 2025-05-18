PGA Championship: Into the water, off a rock, onto the green, eagle

PGA Championship Golf Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits from the bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)
By Jay Hart, Yahoo Sports

We've seen some crazy bounces in this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Jhonattan Vegas got a bounce off a rake on Friday that led to a birdie putt (that he unfortunately missed).

Jon Rahm got a bounce off a spectator's head on Saturday (that led to a bogey).

But maybe the best bit of luck came Sunday, when Tommy Fleetwood dumped his approach on the par-5 seventh into the water, only to watch this happen:

And then he capitalized on the lucky bounce:

Unfortunately for Fleetwood, a 5-over 76 on Saturday took him out of contention, so the eagle is part of him playing out the string Sunday.

