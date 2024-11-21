Paul George exits Sixers game after hyperextending left knee, again

Paul George Jaren Jackson Jr. Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) (Brandon Dill/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers finally got to see their trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey on the court together for the first time this season on Wednesday. It lasted for roughly one half.

George exited the Sixers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a 117-111 loss, with a left knee hyperextension and did not return, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The knee is the same knee that caused George to miss the first five games of the season due to a bone bruise from a previous hyperextension.

The injury appeared to occur when George landed awkwardly after jumping to defend Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane in the third quarter.

Not long after George was reported to be ruled out, Embiid knocked knees with Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and visibly limped toward the bench. Fortunately, he remained in the game.

George aggravating or re-injuring his knee would only be the latest blow to a miserable season for the Sixers, who entered Wednesday tied for last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 2-11.

Philadelphia was supposed to be in the upper echelon of East contenders this season after swinging a trade for George, but injuries have so far wreaked havoc upon their roster. Both Embiid and George were out at the start of the season — Embiid to manage a knee ailment and George with the bone bruise.

Then Embiid earned himself a suspension for shoving a columnist for writing something about his injury management he believed was over the line. Then Maxey went down with a right hamstring injury.

All three finally got back into the court on Wednesday, and the result was another loss and more pain.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!