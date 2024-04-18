Patriots 'open to anything,' not committed to taking quarterback with No. 3 pick during NFL Draft

NFL Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Director of scouting Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots hold the third overall pick in next week's NFL Draft. That spot will have a top-rated quarterback available for selection, but will scouting director and de-factor general manager Eliot Wolf go that route?

During a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Wolf sounded like he's not 100 percent committed to taking a quarterback with the team's first pick.

"We're open to anything," Wolf said. "Moving up, moving down. We're open for business in the first round and in every round. We have some holes we feel like we need to fill in the draft. We're a draft and develop team. The more picks we have the better. But if there's an opportunity to move up and strike if the board recommends it then we won't be afraid to pull the trigger on that either."

Wolf said something similar during the NFL Combine in February, but a week out from the first round he might just be trying to drum up interest in the pick in hopes of soliciting a big offer from a team that really wants to move up.

There have been discussions with other teams, Wolf added, but nothing has come his way to want to strike a deal.

Wolf also said that he feels that the Patriots do not need to take a quarterback in the first round. But if the leave the draft with a rookie signal caller, he's confident the current roster can support a first-year player under center.

"We have a solid offensive line," Wolf said. "We re-signed Mike Onwenu, we have David Andrews coming back, we have three rookies that we drafted last year that are developing, we signed [Chukwuma] Okarafor from the Steelers. Hunter Henry, [we have a] good running game. A solid foundation and a solid system in place with [quarterbacks coach Alex] Van Pelt. I definitely feel like we can support [a rookie quarterback]."

The Patriots are looking for their next "quarterback of the future" after trading away Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars after three seasons. Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke are the quarterbacks currently under contract on the roster.

Could the pick by Jayden Daniels? J.J. McCarthy? Or will Wolf move down for a draft capital haul? Patriots fans will get their answer in one week's time.