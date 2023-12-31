Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink toward Jaguars fans from luxury box during 26-0 Carolina loss

Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: Owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw a drink toward a group of Jaguars fans from his luxury box during Jacksonville's 26-0 win over Carolina on Sunday.

Video of the incident from an adjacent box was posted on social media. Tepper is seen tossing the contents of his cup out the window of his box, then slamming the cup down on a bar before walking out of view of the camera. A fan in Jaguars gear then stands up from his seat and climbs up to look into the window of the box. The video cuts off from there.

The video did not include audio. WCNC's Nick Carboni reports that Jaguars security inquired about the video. Sunday's game took placed at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

The Panthers didn't provide an immediate response to media requests for a statement after the game. The NFL acknowledged the existence of the video in a statement from spokesperson Tim Schlittner, but didn't initially provide any other response in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time," the statement reads.

Tepper, 66, has owned the Panthers since 2018. He purchased the team from founding owner Jerry Richardson, who sold the Panthers after a report revealed allegations of sexual and racial harassment during Richardson's tenure as team owner.

The Panthers have failed to make the postseason or produce a winning record during Tepper's five-plus tenure as owner. Sunday's loss dropped the Panthers to an NFL-worst 2-14. But they won't have the No. 1 pick in the draft. They traded their first-round pick last season to the Chicago Bears to acquire the pick to select quarterback Bryce Young, who has struggled during his rookie season.