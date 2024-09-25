Padres triple play clincher, Tigers clawing at the Wild Card | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

There’s always a reason to celebrate a postseason berth, but how the San Diego Padres did it on Tuesday night might have been one of the sweetest ways they could’ve ever imagined. While playing their archrival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Dodgers Stadium, the Padres turned the first-ever game-ending, postseason-spot-clinching triple play to seal their spot to play October baseball this year.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the extremely impressive and rare triple play that Gold Glover Manny Machado kicked off, the sloppiness from the Dodgers last night that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in the postseason and if LA fans should be concerned that the boys in blue won’t be able to lock up the division.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the Atlanta Braves taking the first game of the mega-series with the New York Mets and if weather will affect the rest of the series, the Arizona Diamondbacks' rough stretch possibly leading to them not making the postseason and the Detroit Tigers appear to have all but taken hold of an AL Wild Card spot.

Jake and Jordan close the show by discussing the Tigers calling up top prospect Jackson Jobe, long-time Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon announcing his retirement from baseball and the letter from Oakland A’s owner John Fisher to the fans about why the decision was made to move the team.

