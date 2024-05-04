Padres reportedly closing in on trade to acquire 2-time batting champ Luis Arráez from Marlins

Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 30: Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins at bat against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The San Diego Padres are closing in on a deal to acquire two-time NL batting champ Luis Arráez from the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Marlins will receive three prospects and a relief pitcher in return. Other specifics of the trade weren't initially reported. A two-time All-Star, Arráez won the NL batting title in each of the last two seasons.

Arráez, 27, has played his entire six-season MLB career with Miami. He slashed .354/.393/.469 last season with 10 home runs and 69 RBI last season, all career highs. He won the batting title in 2022 with a .316/.375/.420 slash line.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!