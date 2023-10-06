Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari out for season with knee injury

NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Patriots at Packers GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 19: Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) looks on during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is out for the season, further cementing this season as a transitionary year for a team already playing its first post-Aaron Rodgers season.

Bakhtiari told reporters Friday that he needs to undergo another surgery on his knee that will end his season, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Tom Silverstein. Bakhtiari reportedly said his doctors are confident he has a cartilage issue and that he hopes to be ready for training camp next year.

The surgery will end Bakhtiari's 2023 season after one game played in Week 1. The Packers placed the 32-year-old on injured reserve last week with a knee issue. Bakhtiari reportedly described the problem as an issue with his femoral condyles that provide cushion for the knee, and insisted it had nothing to do with the torn ACL that caused him to miss most of the 2021 season.

Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro, making the first team in 2018 and 2020. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the NFL last season.

While Bakhtiari has been a cornerstone for the Packers for the last decade or so, news of his surgery further complicates what had already been a questionable future with the team. After restructuring his contract in May, Bakhtiari is set to enter the 2024 season with a $40.6 million salary cap hit, per Over The Cap. The Packers can save $20.5 million by cutting him and eating $19.1 million in dead money.

Bakhtiari seems well aware of the situation, from what he told reporters:

"They have decisions they need to make for the best of the franchise, I understood that the moment I got in here. Obviously, every face goes, this face is going to go too. I can't live here ... Whatever it's got to be, I'm not ignoring those signs. Do they suck? Yeah. I would love to play here until I decide I'm done."

With Bakhtiari out for the rest of the season, sophomore Rasheed Walker appears set to hold down left tackle for the season.