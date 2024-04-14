Pacers tie franchise record with 157 points, clinch playoff spot with win over Hawks

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers Apr 14, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts to a made shot in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.

The Pacers clinched a playoff spot in emphatic fashion on Sunday with a 157-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The point total tied a franchise record for a single game and secured the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the No. 6 seed, the Pacers will avoid the NBA play-in tournament with the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East. Myles Turner led the effort on Sunday with 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. The postseason berth is Indiana's first since the 2019-20 season.

This story will be updated.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!