Orioles announce new deal that will keep the team at Camden Yards for next 30 years

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, center, is greeted near the dugout by Aaron Hicks, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Austin Hays, right, scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Another generation of Baltimore Orioles fans can look forward to experiencing the game in the comfy confines of Camden Yards.

At the end of the third inning of Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox, the franchise announced an agreement between the Orioles, the state of Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore (D) and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

Baltimore, which already owns the best record in the American League and clinched a postseason berth, clinched the American League East crown with a 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles have 100 wins for the first time since 1980, and in doing so, the team has secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

"The Baltimore Orioles are an institution and an irreplaceable member of the collective family that makes up Charm City," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "I am extremely pleased that under this agreement, they will continue to call Oriole Park at Camden Yards — the ballpark that forever changed baseball — home for another generation."

The crowd was already in a good mood thanks to Anthony Santander's first-inning home run to give Baltimore a 1-0 lead. Ahead of the fourth inning, the announcement was made on the scoreboard, prompting even more excitement as the team's lease was set to expire at the end of the year.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened its doors on April 6, 1992, and Baltimore christened it with a 2-0 win over the then-Cleveland Indians.