Oregon WR Traeshon Holden ejected for spitting on Ohio State player

Ohio State v Oregon EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 12: Traeshon Holden #1 of the Oregon Ducks runs the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images) (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected in the second quarter of the No. 2 Ducks’ game vs. No. 3 Ohio State for spitting at Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun.

After the two were engaged near the goal line, Holden clearly spit at Igbinosun in front of an official. It was an obvious flag and automatic ejection by rule as Igbinosun wiped slobber from the visor on his facemask.

An Oregon player just got ejected for spitting 😬 pic.twitter.com/oVIXmqrC5z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2024

Following the penalty, Holden was distraught as he walked up the tunnel to the locker room. He threw his helmet and NBC’s cameras caught him on his knees in frustration at himself for the penalty.

Holden entered the game as one of Oregon’s top receivers. He was second on the team with 19 catches for 274 yards in the Ducks’ first five games of the season and had a 32-yard catch before his ejection on Saturday.

The former Alabama receiver is in his second season with the Ducks and had 37 catches for 452 yards and six scores a season ago. Holden's penalty came in the midst of a wild first half that had already included a clear Oregon interception that was called a catch for Ohio State, a hilariously failed extra point for Oregon and a Ducks kickoff that bounced off an Ohio State blocker and was recovered by Oregon.