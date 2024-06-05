Novak Djokovic to reportedly have surgery on torn meniscus, could miss Wimbledon

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. PARIS, FRANCE - June 03: Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives treatment for his knee injury during his match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on Court Philippe-Chatrier during the fourth round of the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3rd, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic's June just went from bad to worse. The current world No. 1 withdrew from the French Open on Tuesday due to a knee injury, but it looks like he could miss even more time.

According to ESPN, an MRI revealed that Djokovic tore the meniscus in his right knee during his match against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday. He will reportedly need surgery to repair the tear, and the recovery time means he may not be ready for Wimbledon in early July.

Djokovic, 37, went the full five sets against Cerundolo in Round 4 on Monday, and hurt his knee at some point during the match. He received courtside treatment, but was struggling and seemed to be cooked after going down 2-1. But Djokovic dug himself out of that hole, gutting out the final two sets and winning both of them to advance to the quarterfinals. He withdrew the next morning.

Djokovic has been remarkably healthy over his career. He's struggled with wrist and back injuries in the past, but hasn't missed significant time with an injury in years. Coupled with his late start as a professional (at least compared to teenage phenoms Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer), those factors are why he's still the best in the world at age 37 while Nadal limps toward retirement and Federer has been off the tour for over a year.

Wimbledon, which Djokovic has won seven times, begins July 1. It's very possible he won't be healthy enough to play. But even if he is, he may decide not to. Djokovic has seven Wimbledon trophies, but zero Olympic medals. So he may save his strength for the Summer Games, which kick off in Paris on July 25, instead of switching to grass for a few weeks before jumping back on clay for the Olympics.