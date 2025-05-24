Novak Djokovic wins 100th singles title at Geneva Open after beating Hubert Hurkacz

Tennis - Geneva Open - Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland - May 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic's 100th career ATP tour title REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Novak Djokovic notched his 100th career singles title after beating Hubert Hurkacz, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2), to win the Geneva Open on Saturday.

The three-hour back-and-forth came two days after the Serbian star's 38th birthday. He also achieved the incredible feat in front of his family and relatives.

"I'm just grateful to clinch the 100 here," Djokovic said. "I had to work for it, that is for sure."

Hurkacz kept the game close before missing three forehands and allowing Djokovic match points. Djokovic then hit an ace to cement the win and his 100th title. After an emotional celebration, Djokovic praised his opponent and addressed how tough the match was.

"Hubert was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was," Djokovic said. "I was just trying to hang in there.

"I don’t know how he broke his serve, he probably broke himself when he was 4-3 up. But this is what happens at this level, the highest level."

His victory placed Djokovic among fellow tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, who have 109 and 103 singles titles, respectively. The trio are the only players with at least 100 singles titles in the Open era.

The feat did not come easy, as Djokovic lost his last two finals appearances since winning his 99th title at the Paris Olympics. Djokovic, who won his first title in 2006, is now the first Open-era player to win titles in 20 different seasons.

With the French Open set to begin this weekend, Djokovic will aim for his 25th Grand Slam title. He opens play against American Mackenzie McDonald on Monday.