Northwestern State cancels game vs. Nicholls after player reportedly killed in shooting

Northwestern State announced Thursday that Saturday's game against Nicholls had been canceled because of the death of safety Ronnie Caldwell Jr.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, the 21-year-old was the victim of a shooting early Thursday morning. Caldwell’s body was found between two buildings at the apartment complex where he lived. Police are searching for a suspect and no arrests have been made.

"Right now, detectives are actively working the case, what we do know is that there were several gunshots and unfortunately that's when we located Mr. Caldwell." Corporal John Greely said via the Louisiana Radio Network.

Caldwell had not played in 2023 because of an injury and had 42 tackles in 11 games a season ago. The team said in a statement that he had been serving as a de facto assistant coach this season while sidelined.

"The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss," Northwestern State coach Brad Laird said in a statement. "Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident. He did not play a snap this year because of an injury, but his voice resonated with every member of our team from the first player to the 115th on our roster."

"Our hearts are broken and ache for Ronnie's family and friends. His loss will be felt here at Northwestern State, in Natchitoches and in his home. We will treasure the time we spent with Ronnie and the memories we made, and we will hold him and his family in our hearts as we attempt to move forward in the days and weeks ahead."

Caldwell transferred to Northwestern State from Tyler Junior College after the 2021 season. The team said that decisions to play the remaining games on its schedule would "be made as the season progresses." The FCS program is currently 0-5 after starting the season with games against FBS opponents Lousiana and Lousiana Tech.