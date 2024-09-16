North London derby reaction, Wiso Vasquez & Amelia Lopez discuss MLS & is there a new face of the NWSL?

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Arsenal's gutsy 1-0 win over Tottenham in this episode of The Cooligans. They take a look at another poor performance from Everton that leaves them point-less after 4 matches.

Christian and Alexis then sit down with Wiso Vasquez & Amelia Lopez and talks MLS.

Later, Christian and Alexis explain why they think Trinity Rodman is poised to be the next face of the NWSL.

(6:55) - Arsenal defeat Tottenham 1-0 in North London Derby

(22:42) - Everton lose 4th consecutive match to start EPL season

(29:08) - Christian Pulisic continues strong start to season

(38:22) - LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Reaction

(47:40) - Puig going to X to respond to haters

(52:48) - Is LA Galaxy vs. LAFC the fiercest rivalry in MLS?

(57:49) - Carlos Vela returns to LAFC

(1:02:06) - Lionel Messi looks sharp in return from injury

(1:07:45) - Why are the San Jose Earthquakes so bad?

(1:18:03) - Trinity Rodman the next face of the NWSL?

(1:23:40) - Shot from goalkeeper hits cross bar and stay out!

(1:26:19) - Group of men play soccer in cow pasture

