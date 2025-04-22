North Carolina and TCU to open 2026 college football season in Ireland

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 12: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels coaches at Kenan Stadium on April 12, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Peyton Williams/Getty Images)

The first game of Bill Belichick’s second season at North Carolina will come in Ireland.

North Carolina and TCU announced Tuesday that they would open the 2026 season against each other in Ireland. It’s the second game of a series between the two schools that begins on Labor Day when the Tar Heels host the Horned Frogs on Sept. 1.

"We're grateful to be selected to participate in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic," Belichick said in a statement. "It's a tremendous opportunity for our program and we're excited to represent the university and our fans on an international stage."

The 2026 matchup between the teams will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29.

It will be the 11th college football game in Ireland and the fifth straight season opener in the country. After a six-year break, Aviva Stadium hosted Northwestern’s win over Nebraska in 2022. Notre Dame beat Navy 42-3 in 2023 and Georgia Tech upset Florida State in 2024. That game was a sign of things to come in a miserable season for the Seminoles.

The 2025 Ireland game features Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State. After UNC and TCU play each other in 2026, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin will match up in 2027.

It’s the first trip to Ireland for both TCU and North Carolina. UNC is the fifth ACC school to play in Ireland, though Pitt was not a member of the ACC when it beat Rutgers in December of 1989.