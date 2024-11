Mello Dotson Mata'ava Ta'ase Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (3) intercepts a pass in the endzone as BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Provo. (AP Photo/Rick Egan) (Rick Egan/AP)

BYU’s undefeated season is over.

The No. 6 Cougars couldn’t post another late comeback Saturday night in a 17-13 home loss to Kansas. BYU failed to convert a 4th-and-11 at the Kansas 16-yard-line with 47 seconds to go as Jake Retzlaff’s pass to Chase Roberts ended up three yards short of a first down.

BYU needed to get 11 yards because of a false start penalty as they first lined up for the play.