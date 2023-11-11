No. 21 Arizona beats Colorado on field goal as time expires

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Arizona’s Tyler Loop hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give the No. 21 Wildcats a 34-31 win over Colorado.

Arizona ran the clock out after taking over with 4:57 to go following a missed 44-yard field goal by Colorado’s Alejandro Mata that would have given Colorado a three-point lead.

The Wildcats’ win means Colorado is now 4-6 and must win at Washington State and at home against No. 18 Utah over the final two weeks of the regular season to make a bowl in Deion Sanders’ first year with the team.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!