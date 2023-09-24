NFL Week 3 Sunday Night Football: Steelers look to keep momentum going vs. Raiders

Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

After a miserable Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to right the ship in Week 2 ... somewhat. The Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but the defense did most of the work.

Kenny Pickett, who looked unstoppable against second-team defenses in the preseason, has yet to show the same promise in the regular season. The Las Vegas Raiders provide Pickett with a chance to get right. Through two games, the Raiders have allowed 5 passing touchdowns, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a miserable 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Putting points on the board against Pittsburgh won't be easy, and it will be up to Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams and the rest of the offense to step up to the challenge.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports updates you on the latest news, scores and injuries as the Raiders take on the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3.