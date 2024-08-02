NFL training camp notepad: Brock Purdy pushing practice envelope with 49ers

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the San Francisco 49ers.

About the QB

Brock Purdy spent the offseason in Florida getting stronger, resulting in a thicker lower body and added zip on his ball. He also returned with a more vocal mindset, with the intent of conveying to teammates that he wants to be a dominant quarterback. The mentality hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Rookie to watch

First-round wideout Ricky Pearsall’s early soft tissue issues point to some offseason over-training. The challenge for the 49ers is going to get him to pull back on his pre-camp work. For some highly tuned athletes, this can become a lingering issue. The franchise is going to work to keep that from happening.

Keeping my eye on

Third-round pick Dominick Puni is being thrown into the fire at right guard, with injuries to Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford opening the door to significant practice snaps for at least a few weeks. Whether Puni supplants the veterans or not as a starter, he’s going to get the kind of preseason work that should accelerate some young depth at the spot in 2024.

Fantasy thought

Running back Jordan Mason is an early sleeper on the roster, putting up an impressive start to camp and suddenly pushing Elijah Mitchell for the spot behind Christian McCaffrey. Mason had limited touches the past two seasons for the 49ers, but got production out of opportunities. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is watching closely.

What I saw that was interesting

Purdy started Tuesday sharp, hitting beautiful throws that had him humming. Then he finished the day with four interceptions. It could have been five if not for a Fred Warner drop. Sometimes a cause for concern, I think Purdy was intentionally pushing the practice envelope, trying to see what he could pull off with his arm.

Wild card

The 49ers need Brandon Aiyuk. With Purdy’s likely extension changing the dynamics of the roster after 2024, this is a pivotal season on the doorstep of uncertainty. And that 4-year, $110 million contract signed by Bears wideout DJ Moore sends a clear message: Aiyuk’s target of $28 million per season is valid in this market.