NFL training camp notepad: Cowboys' defense will look much different, while contract statuses linger on offense

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Dallas Cowboys, who were also visited by Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson in July.

About the QB

Entering the final year of his contract, Dak Prescott told me he feels “free.” He’s leveraging DC Mike Zimmer’s disguises to hone his field vision and coverage reads, and Mike McCarthy’s scheme to hone his precision in footwork and throwing mechanics. Can Prescott carry an RB1-less offense for the first time in his career?

Rookie to watch

With all due respect to first-round LT Tyler Guyton who’s moved to first-team reps, I’m eager to watch third-round center Cooper Beebe. EVP Stephen Jones tells me Beebe is a “Day 1 starter” who looks “better than advertised.” Working with a wily veteran quarterback should lighten the Kansas State product’s mental load as he acclimates.

Keeping my eye on

CeeDee Lamb’s holdout. I fully expect the Cowboys and Lamb to reach an agreement by Week 1, but not much sooner. Once back, expect Lamb to regain his role as offensive focal point. Think 12 to 15 targets a game, with the expectation that Lamb will maneuver leverage and route running to get open even when he’s obviously the read.

Fantasy thought

Jalen Tolbert has impressed in his third training camp. While Lamb will still get the lion’s share of targets, Tolbert could challenge Brandin Cooks for WR2. Cooks is far more experienced, but Tolbert’s earned Prescott’s trust and flashed a new level of reliability this offseason. Dallas’ shaky run game could also lead to more passing opportunities for targets like Tolbert.

What I saw that was interesting

It’s too soon to say whether Cowboys D will be effective. It's not too soon to say this defense will look different than in 2023. DC Mike Zimmer is heavier on disguise than his predecessor, Dan Quinn. Zimmer also is coaching guys to earn the right to rush the passer by stopping the run, after Quinn emphasized immediate pressure up front to generate takeaways. Vibes are different, Jones telling me Zimmer’s “a**hole-type mentality” may be what this defense needs.

Wild card

Zimmer isn’t just banking on schematic and philosophical change to shore up the Cowboys run defense. He’s also moving the Cowboys’ “green dot” recipient of radioed calls from the DB ranks to LBs, in hopes of clarifying communication to the DL. Zimmer has appointed offseason acquisition Eric Kendricks as the lead communicator responsible for lining teammates up correctly.