NFL reportedly clears Bengals after Joe Burrow injury disclosure probe

With star quarterback Joe Burrow officially out for the season and recovering from wrist surgery, the Cincinnati Bengals are no longer being investigated by the NFL for failing to place him on the injury report in Week 11.

The league reviewed medical records, studied practice footage and found no violations in their probe, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported Saturday. The NFL also interviewed medical personnel, who reportedly confirmed the Bengals didn't break any rules of the league's injury reporting policy.

Burrow grabbed his wrist in pain during the second quarter of a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. When the 26-year-old didn't return to the game, questions began to circulate about a video of Burrow getting off the team bus that appeared to show a brace on his right hand.

