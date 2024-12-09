NFL playoff picture, draft order Week 14: Eagles clinch postseason berth as Raiders hold No. 1 draft pick

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 08: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (22) celebrates a tackle during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers on December 08, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

The Eagles held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 22-16 on Sunday afternoon, which marked their ninth straight win. That pushed them to 11-2 on the season. While they have yet to clinch the NFC East, the Eagles secured a spot in the playoffs after both the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals each lost elsewhere on Sunday.

The Eagles are now the second team in the NFC to clinch a postseason berth, after the Detroit Lions. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have clinched AFC playoff spots.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Las Vegas Raiders now hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next spring after their latest loss. That has to make their 2-11 start feel a little bit better.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise as Week 14 of the NFL season wraps up.

NFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 8, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC

1. Detroit Lions (12-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (8-5)

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-5) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

On the bubble

8. Los Angeles Rams (7-6)

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

10. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

AFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 8, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)*

2. Buffalo Bills (10-3) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (8-5)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) vs. 6. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

4. Houston Texans (8-5) vs. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)*

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

9. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

Full NFC standings

As of Dec. 8, here’s where things stand in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)

2. Washington Commanders (8-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)*

4. New York Giants (2-10)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (12-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

4. Chicago Bears (4-9)

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

2. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

3. New Orleans Saints (5-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-10)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-7)

Full AFC standings

As of Dec. 8 here’s where things stand in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

3. New York Jets (3-10)

4. New England Patriots (3-10)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)

2. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)*

4. Cleveland Browns (3-10)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (8-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-10)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)*

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)*

3. Denver Broncos (8-5)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

*The Cowboys and Bengals will wrap up Week 14 on Monday night. The Chiefs and Chargers are set to square off on Sunday Night Football.

NFL Draft Order

While there will likely be plenty of moment here in the weeks to come, the Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next spring.

Here's what the top of the draft order looks like as Week 14 wraps up:

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

2. New York Giants (2-11)

3. New England Patriots (3-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-10)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)

6. Tennessee Titans (3-10)

7. New York Jets (3-10)

8. Cleveland Browns (3-10)

9. Chicago Bears (4-9)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)*

11. New Orleans Saints (5-8)

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)*

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

15. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

16. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

17. San Francisco 49ers (6-7)

18. Los Angeles Rams (7-6)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

20. Washington Commaners (8-5)

21. Houston Texans (8-5)

22. Denver Broncos (8-5)

23. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

24. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)*

26. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)

28. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

29. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)*

32. Detroit Lions (12-1)