NFL late slate: Bills vs. Eagles score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0) is congratulated by teammate Olamide Zaccheaus (13) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The Buffalo Bills finally got back on track last week. They beat the New York Jets 22-6 and shook off a two-game losing streak. They weren't all the way back, but they were

But now they face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are 9-1 and own the best record in football. Six days ago they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the same team that defeated them in the Super Bowl nine months ago. They had to muscle their way through and with grit and gumption and lots of ugly but successful plays.

But one thing may have stood out for the Bills during that epic Eagles-Chiefs matchup last week: Philly, while tough, was far from perfect. While their defense is a terrifying hydra, the offensive line had tons of issues. QB Jalen Hurts got sacked five times in the first half, and he was intercepted in the end zone. If guys like WR A.J. Brown and RB D'Andre Swift are tied up, Hurts typically has to secure the ball and run it forward himself.

The Eagles are beatable. But if the Bills have consistently shown one thing this season, it's that they're even more beatable — sometimes even helping out the opposing team by beating themselves.

