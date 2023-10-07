NFL injury tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return, Jonathan Taylor's status still unknown

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.

Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.

Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.

In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.

One person whose return is unclear is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been listed as questionable after a week of full participation in practice. The Colts will wait until Saturday to make a decision on his availability after seeing how he feels, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Taylor spent the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute with Indianapolis.

Week 5 Injury Report

Jaguars

WR Jamal Agnew (quad): questionable

WR Zay Jones (knee): questionable

WR Parker Washington (knee): out

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out

LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out

Bills

DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out

CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): out

LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable, good chance he'll play

TE Dawson Knox (quad): limited

RB Damien Harris (neck): full practice

CB Christian Benford (shoulder): questionable

S Jordan Poyer: questionable

Saints

QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable

TE Juwan Johnson (calf): out

S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): out

OT Landon Young (hip): out

G Andrus Peat (concussion): questionable

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) questionable

Patriots

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out

DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out

RB Ty Montgomery (illness): limited

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable

DL Trey Flowers (foot): questionable

Ravens

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable

RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring): questionable

RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder): questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): questionable

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable

OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out

S Daryl Worley (shoulder): out

Steelers

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out

DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion): out

OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee): out

OG James Daniels (groing): out

P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring): out

LB Alex Highsmith (groing): questionable

Texans

RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice

WR John Metchie (illness): questionable

T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable

CB Shaq Griffin (calf): questionable

LB Jake Hansen (neck): questionable

DT Maliek Collins (abdomen): questionable

Falcons

no injuries reported

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable

TE Daniel Bellinger (knee): questionable

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): questionable

T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

G Shane Lemieux (groin): out

Dolphins

T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee): did not practice

WR Braxton Berrios (knee): full practice

OL Lester Cotton (ankle): questionable

LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): questionable

C Connor Williams (groin): questionable

OL Robert Jones (knee): out

CB Nik Needham (Achilles): out

Panthers

TE Stephen Sullivan (hip): out

S Xavier Woods (hamstring): out

OG Austin Corbett (knee): out

CB Donte Jackson (shoulder): questionable

RB Miles Sanders (groin): limited

DE DeShawn Williams (elbow): limited

Lions

CB Brian Branch (ankle): out

FB Jason Cabinda (knee): out

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful

WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable

WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable

OT Taylor Decker (ankle): questionable

CB Emmanuel Mosley (knee/hamstring): questionable

S Kerby Joseph (hip): questionable

LB Julian Okwara (shoulder): questionable

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (knee): out

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out

DT Teair Tart (toe): out

Nicholas Petit-Frere (returning from suspension): out

Colts

DE Kwity Paye (concussion): out

LB Shaquille Leonard (groin): out

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion): out

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): questionable

DT DeForest Buckner (back): limited

DE Tyquan Lewis (knee): limited

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins (ribs): questionable

CB Chidobe Awuzie (back): questionable

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion): questionable

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): out

OL Orlando Brown (groin): limited

TE Irv Smith (hamstring): full practice

Cardinals

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out

CB Garrett Williams (knee): out

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck): questionable

OT Dennis Daley (ankle): questionable

OG Will Hernandez (back): questionable

LB Josh Woods (ankle): questionable

Eagles

WR Britain Covey (concussion): questionable

DT Fletcher Cox (back): out

S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out

OR Cam Jurgens: out

Rams

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play

OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out

DT Desjuan Johnson (thumb): doubtful

OT Alaric Jackson (hamstring): questionable

RB Kyren Williams (hip): limited

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney: questionable

DT Matt Dickerson (knee): questionable

LB Nick Bolton (ankle): questionable

OT Wanya Morris (hip): questionable

Vikings

LB Brian Asamoah (toe): questionable

S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable

QB Nick Mullens (back): questionable

Jets

CB DJ Reed (concussion): out

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

T Mekhi Becton (knee) limited

Broncos

LB Baron Browning (knee): out

RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable

LB Frank Clark (hip): limited

S Justin Simmons (hip): limited

Cowboys

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable

S Malik Hooker (shoulder): full practice

LB Micah Parsons (knee): full practice

49ers

RB Eli Mitchell (knee): out

OL Jon Feleciano (concussion): questionable

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle): full practice

WR Deebo Samuel (knee): full practice

CB Charvarius Ward (heel): full practice

Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited

Raiders

WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play