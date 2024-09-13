NFL injury tracker Week 2: Malik Nabers 'good' to play for Giants, Chiefs' Hollywood Brown to IR

Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 8: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants looks on against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season got underway Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking care of the Miami Dolphins 31-10.

But there was plenty of concern afterward for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who suffered a concussion following a collision with Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"Right now ... it is more about getting a proper procedural evaluation tomorrow and taking it one day at a time," said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. "The furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline. We just need to evaluate and just worry about my teammate. ... We'll get more information [Friday] and then take it day by day from there."

Hamlin, who had his own serious medical incident during a game, posted a message on social media afterward sending his "love and prayers" to Tagovailoa

My love and prayers with @Tua fasho.. Sending you strength and healing for a speedy recovery. 🙏🏾 much love broski. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) September 13, 2024

'No concern' for Nabers

Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers will play against the Washington Commanders. Nabers was on the team's injury report following Thursday's practice with a knee injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said there was "no concern" about the LSU product's status.

Nabers caught five balls on seven targets for 66 yards in his NFL debut during the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Hollywood Brown to IR

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is set to undergo surgery to repair a dislocated sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder and will be placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 27-year-old wide receiver did not play during the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens and has been out since suffering the injury during the team's first preseason game in August. Earlier this month he was given a 4-6 week recovery timetable, but after further evaluation it was determined that surgery could be the best next step as the shoulder was not healing properly.

Bengals' WR Tee Higgins says he's not faking injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins did not play Week 1 due to a hamstring injury that's hampered him. Some fans, however, believed that his absence during their loss to the New England Patriots was tied to his displeasure about his contract status.

That couldn't be further from the truth, Higgins said.

"I just don't understand why fans think I'm faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over," Higgins told ESPN. "I just don't understand why they think I'm faking an injury. It doesn't make sense to me."

Higgins did not practice on Friday, the third straight day he was away from the field. He's considered day-to-day.

"I want to go out there and give my teammates a hundred percent of Tee Higgins, you know what I'm saying?" Higgins told ESPN. "I don't want to give them 50% and half-ass it just to be a presence on the field."

Russell Wilson "closer and closer" to returning

A calf injury forced Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to sit out Week 1 and while Justin Fields did fine during their 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, they would like their appointed No. 1 signal caller healthy and ready to play.

Wilson was set to start against the Falcons but aggravated the calf injury he suffered during training camp. On Thursday, he said he's "getting closer and closer" to returning.

"I'm just trying to be smart," Wilson said. "Got to do a lot of work today on the field and everything else, throwing and all that, so just trying to be smart."

Here's the rest of the Week 1 injury report:

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

DALLAS COWBOYS

CB DeRon Bland (foot): out

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DETROIT LIONS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring): questionable

WR Josh Downs (ankle): questionable

DT DeForest Buckner (back): questionable

S Julian Blackmon (shoulder): out

GREEN BAY PACKERS

NEW YORK JETS

DE Haason Reddick (contract): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

NEW YORK GIANTS

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Nick Chubb (knee/leg): out

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (suspension): out

OT Alaric Jackson (suspension): out

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Zay Jones (suspension): out

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DENVER BRONCOS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder): out

CHICAGO BEARS

HOUSTON TEXANS

DL Denico Autry (suspension): out

ATLANTA FALCONS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES