NFL injury tracker Week 2: Commanders clear Chase Young to return vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 21: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField on August 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After missing most of last season and Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Chase Young is ready to return to the football field.

The Washington Commanders cleared Young on Friday to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The fourth-year defensive end missed last week with a stinger sustained in the preseason. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and a full participant in Thursday's and Friday's sessions. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday that Young "had a very good week" in practice and was ready to against the Broncos.

"The young man is chomping at the bit," Rivera said last week before Young was ruled out. "He's done everything that he possibly could and he's getting himself ready to play."

Young was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft after Joe Burrow. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 games.

Injuries including a torn ACL in his right knee have limited Young to 12 games in the two seasons since. He returned from his ACL tear to play the final four games of the 2022 regular season. Because of the injuries, the Commanders declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Young's return is critical for the Commanders and his career as he plays on the final year of his rookie deal. A strong season could compel the Commanders to negotiate an extension to his rookie contract during or after the season or potentially place the franchise tag on Young to maintain control of his services. He joins a strong defensive front in Washington alongside defensive lineman Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.