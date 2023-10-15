NFL early slate: 49ers lead Browns in slogfest

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers haven't looked as sharp as they did last week, but they still lead the Browns on a rainy afternoon in Cleveland.

Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 15th straight game, and the 49ers' defense has mostly held strong. The Browns' defense came to play too, with P.J. Walker filling in at quarterback for an injured Deshaun Watson.

Will the Browns pull the upset, or will the 49ers move to 6-0?

