NFL Draft: Vikings get their Kirk Cousins replacement, trade up for J.J. McCarthy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 08: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) gives a thumbs up to the sideline during the CFP National Championship game Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on January 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings decided they had enough of paying Kirk Cousins and decided to move on this offseason.

But the plan at quarterback going forward took weeks to be unveiled.

Vikings fans can relax a bit. They have a new quarterback to build around. On Thursday night, the Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings traded up with the New York Jets to the No. 10 overall pick, which they used on the Michigan quarterback. The Vikings get to start a new era with a player that has a championship pedigree. The Vikings didn't give up too much, trading the 11th, 129th and 157th overall picks to the Jets for No. 10 and No. 203 overall, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

McCarthy had to wait a little bit. Nobody traded up with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 or the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5. The New York Giants, who were a team that could have taken a quarterback at No. 6, took receiver Malik Nabers instead. The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a major surprise, taking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall and passing on McCarthy. But McCarthy's wait didn't last much longer.

The Cousins era ended without ultimate success. Minnesota hopes this chapter turns out better.

J.J. McCarthy impressed NFL teams

McCarthy was the "player shooting up draft boards" over the past couple months. In reality, NFL teams had long ago taken a liking to McCarthy and analysts were just catching up to it.

[On IOS? React in Yahoo Sports app to NFL Draft picks in real time with our experts]

McCarthy has a lot of pluses that NFL teams ccould embrace. Most important, he played very well during Michigan's 15-0 national championship season. He threw for 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. His numbers would have probably been better but the Wolverines are one of the few college teams that had a run-heavy mindset. Still, the lack of passing volume is one question on McCarthy's résumé.

Otherwise, McCarthy had enough arm strength and athleticism to check those boxes for NFL teams, and his understanding of the game and results on the field last season are impressive.

McCarthy was a clear first-round draft pick, it was just a question of where he'd go. Multiple teams were rumored to have interest. Some mock drafts had him going in the top five.

McCarthy waited longer than some expected to hear his name called on Thursday night. But he ends up in a pretty good spot with the Vikings.