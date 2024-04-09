NFL Draft primer: Bills need wide receivers in void left by Stefon Diggs trade

2023 record: 11-6, won AFC East, lost in divisional round

Draft picks per round

1st Round: No. 282nd Round: No. 604th Round: No. 1284th Round: No. 133 (compensatory)5th Round: No. 144 (from Bears)5th Round: No. 160 (from Packers)5th Round: No. 1636th Round: No. 189 (from Broncos)6th Round: No. 200 (from Cowboys)6th Round: No. 2047th Round: No. 248

Top needs

Wide receiverCornerbackSafety

The Bills traded Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis in free agency, so they need more at receiver than just the addition of Curtis Samuel, especially in a deep class. They had one of the league's worst salary-cap situations and let both their starting safeties go, releasing Jordan Poyer and letting Micah Hyde walk. They also released cornerback Tre'Davious White, so they need a ton of help in the secondary.

Best first-round fits

Adonai Mitchell, WR, TexasKamari Lassiter, CB, GeorgiaCooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Best Day 2 fits

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa StateTyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

How they did last draft

The Bills earned a C-plus. Their draft class flashed promise early last season, with Dalton Kincaid showing a nice rapport with Josh Allen, O'Cyrus Torrence becoming a strong addition on the offensive line and linebacker Dorian Williams playing well in a tough situation for a third-round rookie. The Bills are in a good place to continue stacking young talent as they figure out what the future of this roster looks like.

Dream fantasy draft pick

Buffalo's championship window might be closing, even with Josh Allen navigating his prime years. That's the collateral damage of a WRs room that got stale — and that was before Stefon Diggs got traded. The depth chart is full of question marks. The fresh draft is loaded with receivers and Buffalo will likely attack there, with Adonai Mitchell of Texas and Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU two fun first-round targets. — Scott Pianowski