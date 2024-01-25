NFL Awards: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott up for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys have been announced as finalists for both the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.
Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards were announced on Thursday. Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
MVP
Josh Allen, Buffalo BillsLamar Jackson, Baltimore RavensChristian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ersDak Prescott, Dallas CowboysBrock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tyreek Hill, Miami DolphinsLamar Jackson, Baltimore RavensCeeDee Lamb, Dallas CowboysChristian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ersDak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DaRon Bland, Dallas CowboysMaxx Crosby, Las Vegas RaidersMyles Garrett, Cleveland BrownsMicah Parsons, Dallas CowboysT.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit LionsSam LaPorta, Detroit LionsPuka Nacua, Los Angeles RamsBijan Robinson, Atlanta FalconsC.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Will Anderson, Houston TexansJalen Carter, Philadelphia EaglesJoey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh SteelersKobie Turner, Los Angeles RamsDevon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Joe Flacco, Cleveland BrownsDamar Hamlin, Buffalo BillsBaker Mayfield, Tampa Bay BuccaneersMatthew Stafford, Los Angeles RamsTua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
COACH OF THE YEAR
Dan Campbell, Detroit LionsJohn Harbaugh, Baltimore RavensDeMeco Ryans, Houston TexansKyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ersKevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
Ben Johnson, Detroit LionsMike Macdonald, Baltimore RavensTodd Monken, Baltimore RavensJim Schwartz, Cleveland BrownsBobby Slowik, Houston Texans