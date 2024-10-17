New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady won't be barred from working Raiders games

2023 WNBA Finals - Game One LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Las Vegas Raiders owner and managing general partner and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis (L) and Tom Brady laugh as they attend Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs finals between the Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a twist of figure-this-out-as-we-go juggling between the intersecting interests of Tom Brady, the NFL said Thursday that Brady will not be barred from broadcasting Las Vegas Raiders games, despite his 5-percent ownership stake in the team.

Under the guidelines of his minority ownership in the Raiders, Brady cannot be inside another team’s facility, attend another team’s practices, or take part in crucial pre-production meetings and interviews with coaches, executives and players. However, the rest of the Fox broadcasting crew that Brady works with will still have that access. And according to NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller, coaching staffs will not have the ability to prohibit the rest of Brady’s fellow Fox broadcasting crew from their normal access to teams during their pre-production process.

“No, there’s no aspect of the rule that would permit coaches to have that discretion,” Miller said on a Thursday conference call with reporters, in response to a question about whether coaches could bar other members of the Fox broadcasting crew that works with Brady.

Having a minority owner of a team also serve as a lead broadcaster of NFL games is new territory for the league. But the NFL’s approach appears to be one of juggling and resolving any potential issues or unseen implications as they arise.

Developing…