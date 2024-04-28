New Bills WR Keon Coleman makes hilarious first impression with Macy's shopping advice and more

If you judge 2024 NFL Draft picks by their introductory press conferences, the Buffalo Bills hit a home run with Keon Coleman.

After trading out of the first round, the Bills used the first pick of the second round to select the Florida State wide receiver on Friday. Trading back with the Kansas City Chiefs was a controversial move, but the Coleman pick itself was popular.

It likely became more popular on Saturday when the Bills had their early draft picks do their introductory news conferences with local media. Coleman quickly made a hilarious first impression, lecturing reporters on getting good deals at Macy's:

This is the start of Keon Coleman's first press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills.



Covering this man is going to be a real treat. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Hpy2TQmMvU — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

Coleman's exchange with two reporters:

REPORTER: "Got you a coat from here?"

COLEMAN: "Nah, man you forget I went to school in Michigan for two years? Guess where I got this from, though ... You gotta guess. You gonna be wrong though, but guess."

REPORTER: Tom Izzo.

COLEMAN: Nah. Macy's. What you mean? They be on sale on the rack, all the colors. $79, $89, nice lil' deal. You get the trench coat for like $100. I'll take you there, personally. I might go get some more colors. I need a blue one and another red one.

OTHER REPORTER: There's good Thanksgiving sales, too. That's what I usually do.

COLEMAN: See, I ain't know nothing about Thanksgiving. I shop like my mom, I get my coats in the summer time. You gotta shop a season or two before, just in case and it be cheaper. Cause you go in Thanksgiving, everybody in Thanksgiving, you know what I'm saying?

Get that man in a Macy's commercial, stat. Keep in mind, Coleman is set to sign a $10 million contract with a $4.1 million signing bonus as the 33rd overall pick, per Spotrac.

Coleman played a single season at Florida State, posting 50 catches, 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games and earning first-team All-ACC honors. Before that, the Louisiana native played two seasons at Michigan State. Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice was a fan of how his basketball background gave him the "ability to finish alley-oops and adjust for throws all around his body," ranking him as the draft's No. 33 prospect.

The coat discussion wasn't the end of Coleman's charm, as he was brutally honest about his guitar and golf skills:

"You like playing golf and you like playing the guitar, but how good are you at each?

"Man, I can't play no guitar. I can do a few little strings — I don't know what I'm doing. It's just fun. It's just relaxing. And I can golf a little bit now. Like I said, I'm Tiger Wish-he-could. I wish I could golf for real. I can drive pretty good, putting, it's alright, barely. I'm good at TopGolf. I get the ball back to the net, over the net, but if we're on a real course, once I get to the greens, I might lose."

And then there was how he spent his introduction to the field at Highmark Stadium:

"Did they take you into the stadium and show you around?"

"Yeah, I scored three imaginary touchdowns. It was 30 seconds. That's a record. Nobody's ever did that one yet."

Once the conference concluded, Coleman sniffed out another deal. Free snacks:

Keon Coleman finished his press conference and immediately asked if he could have some snacks 😂#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/N8gJnX5fsS — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

Coleman figures to see immediate playing time with the Bills due to their dearth of receiving talent after the Stefon Diggs trade. That is definitely looking like a win for the media.