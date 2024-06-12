NCAA video game vs. Madden debate & can Bryce Young be saved? | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

It's a mid-June podcast so no better time to discuss and debate the return of the NCAA video football game and how it will stack up against Madden. Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to discuss that and more. The two also do deep film study on Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young to see if he can turn around his career after an abysmal rookie season. Charles and Nate end the show by answering questions from their Twitter mailbag.

(00:41) Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp

(2:27) The real drama the Jets should be concerned about

(10:13) NCAA video game vs. Madden debate

(26:27) Which team are you picking for NCAA dynasty?

(31:01) Nate's film study on Bryce Young

(41:58) Mailbag questions

(42:14) What does Dave Canales do better than Frank Reich?

(45:24) What NFL Twitter argument do you want to end forever?

(50:24) Can Mike Zimmer fix the Cowboys run defense

(54:44) Which teams should already be thinking about the 2025 offseason

(57:47) Are the Titans making the right call with their first round pick?

(59:34) Who is the defensive version of Trevor Lawrence?

(1:02:40) Funniest coach, player story

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

